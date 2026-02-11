Sign up
Photo 1879
The door is completely off now....
I didn't take a photo today so here's another one from yesterday. Standing on the frozen lake to take this shot
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
10th February 2026 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boathouse
