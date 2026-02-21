Sign up
Photo 1889
Waterfall
Back in Bergen where +2C feels colder than -12C in Lillehammer
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2565
photos
98
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
21st February 2026 10:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
ice
,
waterfall
Diana
ace
Amazing frozen abstract.
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot
February 21st, 2026
