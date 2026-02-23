Sign up
Photo 1891
Good old Bergen winter weather...
Ice with a layer of water on top :-)
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2570
photos
98
followers
33
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
23rd February 2026 10:05am
Privacy
Tags
ice
water
Corinne C
ace
Great reflection.
February 23rd, 2026
