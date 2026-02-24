Sign up
Previous
Photo 1892
Bergen by night
I have not been in the mood to take a photo today so here's one I took last night in town.
My car failed its MOT big (and I mean BIG) time today. The rear axle had snapped! It would cost more to fix than what I paid for the car 4 years ago! Good thing I just renewed my 6 month buss pass :-)
But I guess there won't be any epic photo outings any time soon... (as if there were any when I had a functioning car :-)
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
