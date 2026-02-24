Bergen by night

I have not been in the mood to take a photo today so here's one I took last night in town.



My car failed its MOT big (and I mean BIG) time today. The rear axle had snapped! It would cost more to fix than what I paid for the car 4 years ago! Good thing I just renewed my 6 month buss pass :-)



But I guess there won't be any epic photo outings any time soon... (as if there were any when I had a functioning car :-)