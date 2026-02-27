Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1895
Melting
I have just sold my Fujifilm X-T20 camera and the lenses are going up for sale this weekend. I will hold on to the X-E1 and the X20 a little bit longer but they might have to go as well.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2575
photos
99
followers
33
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Latest from all albums
1890
585
1891
1892
1893
95
1894
1895
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
27th February 2026 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
melting
Diana
ace
Amazing focus and reflection! You certainly know what you are doing Helge. It looks like an alien icecraft!
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close