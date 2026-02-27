Previous
Melting by helstor365
Photo 1895

Melting

I have just sold my Fujifilm X-T20 camera and the lenses are going up for sale this weekend. I will hold on to the X-E1 and the X20 a little bit longer but they might have to go as well.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing focus and reflection! You certainly know what you are doing Helge. It looks like an alien icecraft!
February 27th, 2026  
