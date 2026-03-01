Previous
Modern architecture by helstor365
Modern architecture

Trying something different in March....

Shot with a 12MP Olympus E-P1 from 2009. The lens I used was a 7Artisans 18mm fixed focus and fixed aperture pancake lens (more like a lens cap with an optical element).
1st March 2026

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
