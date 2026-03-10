Sign up
Previous
Photo 1906
Lamp
or half eaten apple....
Claudia said it looked like something Magritte could have painted.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
lamp
,
minimalism
Corinne C
ace
The background is also fantastic. Awesome pic.
March 10th, 2026
Diane
ace
Very cool. Good observation by Claudia.
March 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of this unusual lamp.
March 10th, 2026
