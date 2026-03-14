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Previous
Photo 1910
Yellow mooring bollards and tyre fender
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
14th March 2026 9:58am
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Tags
bollard
,
fender
,
maritime
,
mooring
Alli W
Love this pov and the pop of the yellow bollards against the greys behind!
March 14th, 2026
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