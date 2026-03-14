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Yellow mooring bollards and tyre fender by helstor365
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Yellow mooring bollards and tyre fender

14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Alli W
Love this pov and the pop of the yellow bollards against the greys behind!
March 14th, 2026  
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