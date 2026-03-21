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Greylag goose by helstor365
Photo 1917

Greylag goose

I didn't take a photo today so this is another one from yesterday
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Nice simplicity
March 21st, 2026  
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