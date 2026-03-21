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Previous
Photo 1917
Greylag goose
I didn't take a photo today so this is another one from yesterday
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
20th March 2026 10:24am
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goose
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice simplicity
March 21st, 2026
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