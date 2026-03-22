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Gatekeeper by helstor365
Photo 1918

Gatekeeper

I wanted to pet the cat but unfortunately that would probably lead to an evening of itchy and burning eyes :-(
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Joan Robillard ace
What a sweetie
March 22nd, 2026  
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