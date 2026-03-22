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Previous
Photo 1918
Gatekeeper
I wanted to pet the cat but unfortunately that would probably lead to an evening of itchy and burning eyes :-(
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
22nd March 2026 10:26am
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Joan Robillard
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What a sweetie
March 22nd, 2026
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