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Evening light by helstor365
Photo 1921

Evening light

Some nice light in between the gusts of wind and heavy showers in Bergen today
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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