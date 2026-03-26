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Previous
Photo 1922
It snowed a little last night
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th March 2026 12:03pm
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snow
,
houses
Diana
ace
Lovely scene and capture.
March 26th, 2026
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