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Previous
Photo 1924
Grey day
But at least it is not raining
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
28th March 2026 4:54pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
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really makes it starkly grey with all that paving
March 28th, 2026
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