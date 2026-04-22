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Previous
Photo 1949
Mr. Swan goes for a swim
while Mrs. Swan has settled on the nest keeping the eggs warm.
A bit chilly and misty this morning and I liked the low contrast in this image
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
22nd April 2026 7:22am
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