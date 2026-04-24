Previous
Super ultra wide test shot :-) by helstor365
Photo 1951

Super ultra wide test shot :-)

Taken with a manual focus 7.5mm fish eye lens. This lens on an APS-C camera is equivalent to using a 12mm lens on a full frame camera. It is so wide I have to be careful not to get my fingers in the frame :-)
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure shows a lot!
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact