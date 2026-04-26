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Photo 1953
Artistic cobblestone street
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
26th April 2026 8:50am
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cobblestone
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