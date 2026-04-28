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Ferns by helstor365
Photo 1955

Ferns

A quick snap on my way back from doing the grocery shopping.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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