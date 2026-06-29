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Previous
Photo 2017
Rusty mooring bollard
I haven't taken a photo today so here's one from last week
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Helge E. Storheim
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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
26th June 2026 7:36pm
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bollard
Joan Robillard
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Good capture
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
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Excellent POV
June 29th, 2026
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