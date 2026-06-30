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A walk in the woods by helstor365
Photo 2018

A walk in the woods

Still struggling with those Fuji greens...
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Diana ace
Quite a tricky looking path in the woods.
June 30th, 2026  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana It gets much worse further ahead :-)
June 30th, 2026  
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