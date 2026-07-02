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Jogging in the park in the rain by helstor365
Photo 2020

Jogging in the park in the rain

2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Judith Johnson ace
A lovely shot, and an inviting pathway
July 2nd, 2026  
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