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Veteran by helstor365
Photo 2022

Veteran

Another shot from yesterday. I'm having strange IT problems. I can only get access to my network disk, where I have my photos for a few minutes after I restart my WiFi router before the network disk "disappear"!. I have no idea what's going on....
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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