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Previous
Photo 2024
Woodland path
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2800
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97
followers
33
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554% complete
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
6th July 2026 11:01am
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woodland
,
dappled
,
path
Diana
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2026
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