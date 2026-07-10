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Previous
Photo 2028
Summer
I think I have managed to rein in the Fuji greens :-)
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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365
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X-T2
Taken
10th July 2026 10:08am
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canal
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summer
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2026
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