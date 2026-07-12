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Summer in Bergen by helstor365
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Summer in Bergen

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Helge E. Storheim ace
@monikozi Look! People :-)
July 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2026  
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