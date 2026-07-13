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Purely ornamental by helstor365
Photo 2031

Purely ornamental

Too hot to go walkabout looking for something to photograph so just a quick snap on my way to buy cheese today :-)
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Diana ace
Lovely scene and capture, I love the bridge.
July 13th, 2026  
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