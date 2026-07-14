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Previous
Photo 2032
Shadow of glass tulips
Still too hot to go "photowalking" so I'm trying something different. The text is something I wrote on a typewriter many, MANY years ago :-)
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 14th, 2026
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