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Shadow of glass tulips by helstor365
Photo 2032

Shadow of glass tulips

Still too hot to go "photowalking" so I'm trying something different. The text is something I wrote on a typewriter many, MANY years ago :-)
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2026  
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