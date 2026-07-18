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Fall dandelion by helstor365
Photo 2036

Fall dandelion

A bit too early since it is still summer but that is what the internet identifies this plant as.

Also known as autumn hawkbit and scorzoneroides autumnalis
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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