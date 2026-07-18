Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2036
Fall dandelion
A bit too early since it is still summer but that is what the internet identifies this plant as.
Also known as autumn hawkbit and scorzoneroides autumnalis
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2816
photos
98
followers
33
following
557% complete
View this month »
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Latest from all albums
654
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th July 2026 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close