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Photo 2037
Rooftop terrace
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th July 2026 10:32am
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rooftop
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terrace
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