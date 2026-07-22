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Previous
Photo 2040
Tree
This tree was the most exiting/photogenic thing I saw on my walk today :-)
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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365
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Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd July 2026 2:04pm
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