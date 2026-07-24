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Previous
Photo 2042
Red clover after a light shower
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th July 2026 3:25pm
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clover
Diana
ace
How gorgeous it is, beautifully captured.
July 24th, 2026
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