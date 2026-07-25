Bird cherry

It is dark and grey outside and it is raining cats and dogs.... and I don't think I have realized until this morning how lucky I am to live here in Bergen with so much rain.



The last thing I read yesterday was that over 200 000 people in France and Spain had to be evacuated because of wildfires. There are also wildfires raging in Canada and the US.



Closer to home, last week in Drammen near Oslo, 116 homes burned down and over 400 people lost everything they owned. Luckily no casualties or serious injuries.



I am so lucky and grateful that I that I could go out in the rain today and get soaking wet!