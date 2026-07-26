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Previous
Photo 2044
Monster mural
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
26th July 2026 11:44am
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mural
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monster
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting, especially when enlarged.
July 26th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful against the stormy sky
July 26th, 2026
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