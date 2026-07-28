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Previous
Photo 2046
Take off
Technically a bad photo. The geese took off too quickly for me to change my settings but somehow I like the result...
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
28th July 2026 11:52am
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