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Previous
Photo 2047
Wet feather on cobblestones
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th July 2026 9:59am
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feather
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cobblestones
KoalaGardens🐨
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those water droplets are great
July 29th, 2026
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