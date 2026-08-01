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Previous
Photo 2050
Still cool and wet
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st August 2026 5:19pm
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norway
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Susan
ace
What beautiful reflections
August 1st, 2026
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