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Previous
Photo 2051
A rock with reflection in a puddle :-)
I still haven't found a car that meets my criteria (cheap and without rust or faults :-) We've been without a car for over 3 months now and I miss being able to just jump in a car and drive to new and exiting places to take photographs!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Helge E. Storheim
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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd August 2026 6:31pm
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