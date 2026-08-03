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My happy place :-) by helstor365
Photo 2052

My happy place :-)

Decided to go a bit further today so I took the light rail x 2 to get to one of my favourite places locally to photograph. I even got lucky with the weather and the light.

Two older photos from the same spot
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-04-26
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2026-02-08

3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Diana ace
I can understand why it is a favourite spot! Stunning captures and reflections.
August 3rd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
August 3rd, 2026  
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