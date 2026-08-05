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Previous
Photo 2054
Log with legs
I was worried he would attack...:-)
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th August 2026 12:06pm
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log
Diana
ace
Giggles of the day :-)
August 5th, 2026
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