From my archive: Vikings
I am (once again :-) trying to organize my photo. Most of them are spread on various hard-disks and memory cards around the house so it is a big job!
Today I found this one from a local Viking festival in 2018. I might post more if I find anything interesting :-)
18th March 2018
18th Mar 18
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
viking
,
viking festival
Diana
ace
Wow, what an interesting shot! Is that Claudia keeping nice and warm?
November 12th, 2023
