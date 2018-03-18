Next
From my archive: Vikings by helstor365
From my archive: Vikings

I am (once again :-) trying to organize my photo. Most of them are spread on various hard-disks and memory cards around the house so it is a big job!

Today I found this one from a local Viking festival in 2018. I might post more if I find anything interesting :-)
18th March 2018 18th Mar 18

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana ace
Wow, what an interesting shot! Is that Claudia keeping nice and warm?
November 12th, 2023  
