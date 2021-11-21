Sign up
27 / 365
Bergen 2
Another popular place to photograph in Bergen. Not often we get this view with a clear blue sky on top :-)
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
326
327
328
329
330
331
27
332
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st November 2021 2:45pm
Tags
norway
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, love the cobbled road and colourful houses.
November 21st, 2021
moni kozi
ace
What a lovely view. I love those houses.
November 21st, 2021
