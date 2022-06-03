Previous
Next
Moka pot v.2 by helstor365
45 / 365

Moka pot v.2

Had to fix the lines in the background :-)
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Well I have to say this does appeal to the eye that little bit more, good one.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise