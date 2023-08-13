Sign up
Autumn approaching?
A wet and chilly day in Bergen today.
13th August 2023
Helge E. Storheim
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
Holy smokes! Please, not yet!
August 13th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Seems a little soon!
August 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Hope not, a beautiful shot and scene though!
August 13th, 2023
