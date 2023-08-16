Previous
Knitted street art by helstor365
Knitted street art

Behind an abandoned building - no-one can see it unless they do some urbex
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

Renee Salamon ace
Scary to see this at night
August 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, those eyes are so piercing!
August 16th, 2023  
