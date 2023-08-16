Sign up
145 / 365
Knitted street art
Behind an abandoned building - no-one can see it unless they do some urbex
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Renee Salamon
ace
Scary to see this at night
August 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, those eyes are so piercing!
August 16th, 2023
