This week's camera: The Panasonic GM5

The Panasonic GM5 (the red one) compared to my "not carrying a camera" camera the Canon S120. Seen from the front the size is similar but of course the Pana has a much bigger lens because the sensor is 5 times larger than the sensor in the Canon



Still, the bottom photo shows the camera with the 12-32mm lens on the camera and the 35-100mm lens next to it. In full frame terms these setup covers 24-200mm! The small flash on top is powered by the camera and the flash head can tilt and swivel so you can bounce the flash off walls or the ceiling.