This week's camera: The Panasonic GM5

The Panasonic GM5 (the red one) compared to my "not carrying a camera" camera the Canon S120. Seen from the front the size is similar but of course the Pana has a much bigger lens because the sensor is 5 times larger than the sensor in the Canon

Still, the bottom photo shows the camera with the 12-32mm lens on the camera and the 35-100mm lens next to it. In full frame terms these setup covers 24-200mm! The small flash on top is powered by the camera and the flash head can tilt and swivel so you can bounce the flash off walls or the ceiling.
Helge E. Storheim

