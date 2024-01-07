Sign up
204 / 365
Frozen nail!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
gm5
,
one week-one camera
Chris Cook
ace
That is so cool. It looks like an ice sculpture.
January 7th, 2024
