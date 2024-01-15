Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
This week's camera: Olympus XZ1
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1329
photos
85
followers
32
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Latest from all albums
1117
206
1118
1119
207
1120
208
1121
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark II
Taken
15th January 2024 10:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
