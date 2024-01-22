Sign up
211 / 365
Ball
This ball was floating around in the lake... well not actually in the the lake but the lake shore which is completely flooded
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
John Falconer
Well spotted.
January 22nd, 2024
