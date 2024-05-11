Previous
Looking up by helstor365
268 / 365

Looking up

Fire escape stairs.

Did I mention that the Panasonic LX5 is also sold as the Leica D-Lux 5?

It actually has a Leica branded Vario Summicron lens!

Probably the closest I'll ever get to owning a Leica camera :-)
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C
I love the perspective, it takes a second to figure out what direction we are looking at.
May 11th, 2024  
Kartia
Love this perspective. I’d never think to look up like that. Good one.
May 11th, 2024  
Carey
It kind of draws you in - or should I say up?!
May 11th, 2024  
