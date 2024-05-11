Sign up
268 / 365
268 / 365
Looking up
Fire escape stairs.
Did I mention that the Panasonic LX5 is also sold as the Leica D-Lux 5?
It actually has a Leica branded Vario Summicron lens!
Probably the closest I'll ever get to owning a Leica camera :-)
11th May 2024
11th May 24
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
lx5
,
1 week-1 camera
Corinne C
ace
I love the perspective, it takes a second to figure out what direction we are looking at.
May 11th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Love this perspective. I’d never think to look up like that. Good one.
May 11th, 2024
Carey
It kind of draws you in - or should I say up?!
May 11th, 2024
