Previous
Tree by helstor365
269 / 365

Tree

Nice day in Bergen today
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous day to enjoy the outdoors 😊
May 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Lovely weather! Looks wonderful outdoors. I like the window and door decor on the building. As well as those pull-up and-down windows - forgot the name, but have always liked them. Nice photograph.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise