Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
269 / 365
Tree
Nice day in Bergen today
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1508
photos
85
followers
34
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Latest from all albums
1235
1236
267
1237
268
1238
269
1239
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
12th May 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lx5
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
A fabulous day to enjoy the outdoors 😊
May 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
Lovely weather! Looks wonderful outdoors. I like the window and door decor on the building. As well as those pull-up and-down windows - forgot the name, but have always liked them. Nice photograph.
May 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close