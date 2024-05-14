Previous
Phew ! ! ! ! by helstor365
270 / 365

Phew ! ! ! !

Too hot for Bergen in May!

PS. Time is wrong, I took the shot around 7:30 PM
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Karen ace
Wow - that is warm for your part of the world.
May 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Yikes! That's not good at all.
May 14th, 2024  
